Searches carried out in Sheffield by South Yorkshire Police and the National Crime Agency have led to two men being charged with the manufacturing of firearms.

They were charged following searches, which were executed as part of a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) investigation, supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA), in the Darnall area of Sheffield on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A number of suspected firearms were recovered during the searches."

Three other men who were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences on Monday have been released on police bail.