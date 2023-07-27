News you can trust since 1887
Darnall: Two men charged with manufacturing firearms after police raids in Sheffield

Searches carried out in Sheffield by South Yorkshire Police and the National Crime Agency have led to two men being charged with the manufacturing of firearms.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Zakaria West, aged 28, of Tithe Barn Way, Woodhouse, Sheffield, and 29-year-old Aaron Ward of Smelter Wood Crescent, Stradbroke, Sheffield, are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, July 27, 2023), charged with the manufacturing of firearms.

They were charged following searches, which were executed as part of a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) investigation, supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA), in the Darnall area of Sheffield on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A number of suspected firearms were recovered during the searches."

Three other men who were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences on Monday have been released on police bail.

Residents reported seeing a large police presence in Darnall on July 24 and 25, following the searches carried out in the area.

