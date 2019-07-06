Two men charged with cannabis production following Sheffield raids
Two men have been charged with cannabis production, after raids were carried out in an area of Sheffield yesterday.
By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 06 July, 2019, 19:22
Police executed the warrants at two properties in Tipton Street, Wincobank.
A spokesman for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A male was arrested at each address and has been charged with cannabis production.
“One male was also subject to a recall to prison.
“He did not use his get out of jail free card, did not pass go and did not collect £200.”
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted to provide further information on the two men charged.