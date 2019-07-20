Two men charged over Sheffield Valley Centertainment murder
Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man who was fatally stabbed outside a Sheffield cinema last year.
Fahim Hersi was stabbed in the chest on Friday, September 21 outside the Cineworld cinema at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield.
Yesterday, Noel Ramsey-Divers, 22, of Nottingham Street, Sheffield was charged with his murder remanded into custody.
Layton Morris, 22, of Ferrars Road, Sheffield, was also charged with assisting an offender and bailed.
Both men will next appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 23).
A 22-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault has been released from the investigation with no further action to be taken.
One woman and three other men - one aged 19 and two aged 20 - who had been arrested on suspicion of murder, have all previously been released without charge.
Anyone with information in connection to Mr Hersi’s death is asked to call 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident 950 of 21 September 2018 when passing on information.