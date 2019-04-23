Two men have been charged over an attempted knifepoint robbery in Sheffield.

Tyler Chamley, aged 20, and Peter Parwana, 21, have been charged with robbery and making threats with a bladed article over an incident in Fulwood on Monday, April 15.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

South Yorkshire Police said their alleged victim was ambushed shortly after visiting a cash machine.

The victim refused to hand over any money and two men fled from the scene.

Chamley and Parwana have also been charged with two counts of theft following incidents at Meadowhall.

They appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, April 20 and were remanded in custody until their next hearing.