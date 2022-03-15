The men, aged 26 and 39 and both from Sheffield, were arrested after police revealed that officers were investigating a number of reports of lone women being followed in Sheffield city centre while out walking.

South Yorkshire Police said the incidents are reported to have occurred at various times of the day, and in various locations, including around Matilda Street and Ecclesall Road.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stalking offences in Sheffield

Sergeant Kieran Frain, from the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Whilst these types of incidents are rare, we are asking members of the public to be extra vigilant when out and about in the city centre, and if you notice anybody acting suspiciously, or if you think you may have been followed recently, please do report it to us – however minor you may think the incident is.”

He added: “Understanding where and when these incidents are happening is really important in helping us to build up a picture of who may be responsible.”

Today, the police force said officers investigating six reports of women being followed in parts of Sheffield city centre between February 24 and March 7 have made two arrests.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and a 39-year-old man was arrested on Monday.

Both were held on suspicion of stalking and public offences.

They have been released on police bail with conditions while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/50573/22.