Two killers remain at large after fatal stabbings in Sheffield

Two killers are still at large in Sheffield after fatal stabbings in the city for which nobody has been charged.

Kavan Brissett and Fahim Hersi were stabbed within five weeks of each other, with Kavan knifed in an alleyway and Fahim killed at the Valley Centertainment complex.

Kavan Brissett.

Their deaths were among eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield in 2018.

Kavan, 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

In a heartbreaking new appeal for information to help detectives crack the case, on what would have been his 22nd birthday, his family said: “As I write this it has been nearly six months since, as a family, we lost Kavan – our star boy, our joker, and now, our angel.

Fahim Hersi

“With heavy hearts, we have to prepare to face what would have been his 22nd birthday – just a baby, who had many years, hopes, dreams and accomplishments ahead of him.

“We should be going for a meal, eating a cake, watching him celebrate – instead our day will be spent visiting his resting place.

“He is sorely missed as a son, a grandson, a brother, cousin, nephew, boyfriend and friend. Each day that passes, the loss gets bigger, wondering about the what ifs, the could ‘wes’ and should ‘wes’.

“It is both mentally and physically draining, and I would wish this on no family – not knowing what happened to our boy is a burden which is hard and heavy to bear.”

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They were all bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the killing want to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and who is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing.

Fahim Hersi, 22, from Broomhall, was stabbed in his chest outside the cinema at the Valley Centertainment complex on Friday, September 21.

Another man, aged 21, was stabbed during the same incident.

Fahim, from Broomhall, died as a result of a single stab wound to his chest.

Anyone with information on either of the murders should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.