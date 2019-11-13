The first fire broke out in a property on St Mary’s Road, Edlington, at around 6.46pm after an electric kettle was placed onto a kitchen hob.

Crews from Edlington and Doncaster fire stations responded.

Firefighters have been in action in South Yorkshire overnight

Another kitchen fire broke out at a property on Great North Road, Woodlands, just before 10pm.

Paper left on the hob caught fire, filling the kitchen with smoke.

The fire was out on arrival, but firefighters from Adwick and Askern stations used fans to ventilate the property.

An ambulance was also sent to the scene after an occupant of the house suffered minor burns to their hands and smoke inhalation.

Fly-tipped rubbish was set alight on Townend Avenue in Dalton, Rotherham, last night and a Vauxhall Astra was set alight on White Cross Lane, Worsbrough, Barnsley, at around 3.30am today.

A car was also torched on Broomhill Drive, Cantley, Doncaster, in the early hours of this morning.