Two held over attempted murder of Rotherham man following attack in street

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as a man continues to fight for his life after an attack in Rotherham.

An 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man have been arrested and remain in police custody after a 39-year-old man was attacked on Midland Road, Masbrough, at around 6.25pm on Monday.

Midland Road, Masbrough. Picture: Google

The injured man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Temporary Det Insp Andy Knowles said: “We’re grateful for the support of the local community as we investigate this very serious incident.

“We’re especially thankful to those who stopped to help the injured man, before paramedics arrived. I’m really keen to speak to those people as they could hold vital information, and I’d urge them to get in touch if they haven’t already.

“There’s lots of work ongoing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident but if anyone has information and is yet to contact police, please give us a call.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 666 of February 4.

Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.