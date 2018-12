Two people have been arrested after police spotted a stolen vehicle in Sheffield.

Special officers from South Yorkshire Police spotted the vehicle travelling into the city on Sunday.

A drug sample.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, possessing a knife, possessing a controlled drug.

The car was recovered undamaged.