Two dead, one injured as teen arrested over triple Doncaster stabbing

A 17-year-old and 21-year-old man have both died with an 18-year-old injured and in hospital.

Police were called at 2.39am to reports that three men had been stabbed following an altercation outside a pub in Silver Street.

Officers attended the scene alongside the ambulance service, and two of the men were transported to hospital via ambulance, where one of the men, aged 17, sadly passed away.

A huge police cordon has been thrown up around the crime scene with a number of streets sealed off.

An 18-year-old remains in hospital with minor injuries. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, a further man, aged 21, was also sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have arrested an 17-year-old man this morning in connection with the incident, who remains in police custody.

Doncaster District Commander, Temp Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “There is an increased police presence in Doncaster town centre today as we continue our investigation. Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries.

“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, so if you have any concerns, please do go and speak to our officers - they are there to help and support you.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 135 of 29 January. Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.

“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”