Carol Hirst, 28, claims that two young children asked for her help after they found the baby in a freezer compartment in a property in Norman Crescent, Rossington, Doncaster, on December 16.

Two women, aged 17 and 45, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the newborn baby.

South Yorkshire Police officers were called to the scene at 12.15pm on Thursday, December 16 alongside the ambulance service, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at a cordon in Doncaster where a body of a newborn baby was found.

It is reported that Ms Hirst said that she saw the baby in a bag and broke down.

She called for her partner to help and then another neighbour joined them and called the emergency services.

Ms Hirst, who has her own child, said she found the event ‘traumatising’.

Temporary Superintendent Jamie Henderson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic case and I know the local community, and those further afield, will be very upset to hear about what has happened.

“At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case.