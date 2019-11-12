Two charged with murder of man, 26, in South Yorkshire

Denman Street, Eastwood, Rotherham

Emergency services were called to a house in Denman Street, Eastwood, at about 9.30pm on Sunday, November 10, following reports that a man was seriously injured.

The 26-year-old, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene. While his family are aware, he has not yet been formally identified.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Dimitrijus Jakimovas, 32, and Indre Barysaite, 29, both of Denman Street, Rotherham, were today charged with the man’s murder.

They have been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 13.

As enquiries continue, detectives remain keen to hear from anyone with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 800 of November 10.