Two boys, aged 13 and 15, rushed to hospital after off-road bike crashes into van in Doncaster

The collision took place on Ash Hill Road, Hatfield

South Yorkshire Police said they received a call at 4.12pm on March 26 for reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a white Peugeot van on Ash Hill Road, Hatfield.

The riders of the off-road bike, a 13 and a 15-year-old boy were taken to hospital via ambulance but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

An eyewitness said what the road was blocked by several police vans and ambulance, preventing traffic from passing through.