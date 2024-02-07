Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating modern day slavery have carried out another raid in the South Yorkshire village of Dinnington.

Officers raided a house in the village in September, on Barleycroft Lane, as well as at properties on both Nelson Mandela Walk and The Circle on the Manor estate, in Sheffield, making four arrests.

South Yorkshire Police said at the time it was over sex related slavery, with all four detained on suspicion of modern slavery concerning sexual exploitation.

Now officers have carried out another raid in Dinnington, with a warrant carried out on February 1.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Officers executed a warrant at a residential property in the Dinnington area of Rotherham on Thursday (February 1) as part of an ongoing investigation by the Modern Slavery team.

"A 45-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Dinnington were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and witness intimidation."