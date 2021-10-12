Two arrests and dozens stopped and searched in Sheffield city centre drugs and nuisance crackdown

Officers from the Sheffield City Centre neighbourhood team were out across the city centre on Friday, October 9 as part of a high visibility operation aiming to make people feel safer on the city’s streets.

They used a drugs dog and worked with staff from Sheffield City Council, drug services and outreach programmes as they carried out their patrols.

South Yorkshire Police officers on patrol near Sheffield Midland Station on Friday for Operation Sidewinder

Throughout the evening they conducted 27 stop and searches, two cautions were issued for possession of spice and three cannabis warnings were issued. They also arrested two people for public order offences and breach of bail.

The operation also looked to take action over reports of nuisance vehicles, with police working with council parking services to address nuisance parking and vehicles on the Wicker. And they visited a number of licensed premises with trading standards as part of preventative work around drink spiking.

They spoke to homeless people too – and police say they were helping them get the support they need to get back into housing and find help with other vulnerabilities.

Inspector Ali Bywater for the City Centre Neighbourhood Team said: “We have listened to people’s concerns about issues with drugs and antisocial behaviour in the centre of Sheffield.

"We want to help combat these issues so people can feel safe going about their business. Whether that is working, shopping or enjoying a night out, everybody should feel safe to enjoy the city centre.

“This operation was a multi-agency approach with various partners involved from Sheffield City Council and trading standards. We all came together on the night to be able to offer support to the most vulnerable people, but also detect and act on any crimes happening.

"We know that nuisance vehicles are a concern; we stopped over 40 vehicles on Friday and I’m pleased to share that none were carrying drugs, weapons or other illegal items.

“We will continue to have a presence in the centre of Sheffield, and would urge anyone with concerns to come and talk to us so we can deal with incidents and ensure the correct agencies are involved in ongoing issues.”