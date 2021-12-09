Two arrested on suspicion of theft as police search for Land Rover stolen from Meadowhall

Police in Sheffield are attempting to track down a White Land Rover Discovery that was stolen from Meadowhall shopping centre earlier today, Thursday, December 9.

A second vehicle allegedly involved in the incident was recovered by police, and two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft. They remain in police custody.

Officers believe the car could be in the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield and are asking the public to get in contact if they have any information.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft after a Land Rover was stolen from Meadowhall shopping centre (Photo: Getty)

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Sheffield are appealing for anyone who sees a white Land Rover Discovery that appears to be abandoned in the Hackenthorpe area to get in contact. It is reported that the vehicle was stolen from Meadowhall earlier today.”