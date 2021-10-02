Two arrested and knives found after ‘suspicious’ blue lights spotted on car in Sheffield
Two people been arrested on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads over ‘suspious’ blue police lights on their car.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team revealed the arrest this week, after spotting the car travelling along Penistone Road, Hillsborough.
It was stopped and a search also revealed knives and high visibility clothing, say police who are continuing to investigate.
Sgt Simon Kirkham, from the Walkey and Hillsborough team said: “”A very observant colleague noticed blue Police lights attached to a vehicle on Penistone Road.
"Suspicions raised, the vehicle was stopped. The blue lights were operated at the front of the vehicle by a fob.
"A search found plain unmarked hi viz jackets in the back. Two lock knives were found and both driver and passenger arrested while enquiries are being made.”
Flashing blue lights are only used by emergency services when they are responding to emergencies.