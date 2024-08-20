Sandygate Road Crosspool: Two arrested after police incident in Sheffield neighbourhood
Residents in Crosspool spotted upto five police cars near playing fields in the city suburb, after an incident on Sunday night.
South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement about the incident, and confirmed two people were arrested.
The force said: “On Sunday (August 18) at 4.59pm, we were called to reports of an individual in possession of an offensive weapon on Sandygate Road in Sheffield.
“Officers attended and a 49-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of affray.”
The force added that the woman has since been released on bail, and the man has been released with no further action taken.
The statement added enquiries currently remain ongoing.