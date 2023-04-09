News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
22 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
22 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
22 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
23 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
23 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

True Crime: Sheffield dad dubbed "British Fritzl" made his daughters pregnant 19 times

Fifteen years ago, Sheffield’s most senior judge described a case in the city as “the worst” he had dealt with.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 9th Apr 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 09:25 BST

It involved a dad who had raped his two daughters for over 25 years, resulting in 19 pregnancies. The women gave birth to seven children as a result of the sex attacks.

The sisters were used as sex slaves by their father on an almost daily basis for decades, with their ordeals only coming to light when one of them told a social worker in 2008 and their dad was finally arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was 56 when he was sentenced to 25 concurrent life sentences later that year after admitting 25 counts of rape.

Most Popular
A man dubbed the "British Fritzl" was jailed for 25 concurrent life sentences after admitting 25 counts of rape. He attacked his two daughters for decadesA man dubbed the "British Fritzl" was jailed for 25 concurrent life sentences after admitting 25 counts of rape. He attacked his two daughters for decades
A man dubbed the "British Fritzl" was jailed for 25 concurrent life sentences after admitting 25 counts of rape. He attacked his two daughters for decades

The rapist, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was ordered to serve a minimum of 19-and-a-half years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sentencing the sex fiend, Judge Alan Goldsack, said at the time: “I can say that in nearly 40 years of dealing with criminal cases and 14 as a family judge, the combination of aggravating circumstances here is the worst I have come across.”

The horrific case in Sheffield came to light in the same year that Austrian Josef Fritzl was arrested for keeping his daughter locked in an underground cellar for 24 years and raping her thousands of times, fathering seven children.

It led to the Sheffield dad being dubbed the “British Fritzl” because of the similarities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During his court case and investigations afterwards it emerged that the Sheffield dad’s family had contact with 28 different agencies and 100 members of staff over 35 years but despite concerns and suspicions no action was taken.

The family also moved around 70 times over the years, and it is believed this was a deliberate ploy by the dad to hide his sex crimes.

The abuse of the two sisters began when they were aged between eight and 10. They were beaten if they tried to prevent the sexual abuse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their dad was described as a “violent, aggressive man who was controlling and domineering”. He was also said to have had a “one second fuse”.