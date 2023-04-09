Fifteen years ago, Sheffield’s most senior judge described a case in the city as “the worst” he had dealt with.

It involved a dad who had raped his two daughters for over 25 years, resulting in 19 pregnancies. The women gave birth to seven children as a result of the sex attacks.

The sisters were used as sex slaves by their father on an almost daily basis for decades, with their ordeals only coming to light when one of them told a social worker in 2008 and their dad was finally arrested.

He was 56 when he was sentenced to 25 concurrent life sentences later that year after admitting 25 counts of rape.

The rapist, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was ordered to serve a minimum of 19-and-a-half years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.

Sentencing the sex fiend, Judge Alan Goldsack, said at the time: “I can say that in nearly 40 years of dealing with criminal cases and 14 as a family judge, the combination of aggravating circumstances here is the worst I have come across.”

The horrific case in Sheffield came to light in the same year that Austrian Josef Fritzl was arrested for keeping his daughter locked in an underground cellar for 24 years and raping her thousands of times, fathering seven children.

It led to the Sheffield dad being dubbed the “British Fritzl” because of the similarities.

During his court case and investigations afterwards it emerged that the Sheffield dad’s family had contact with 28 different agencies and 100 members of staff over 35 years but despite concerns and suspicions no action was taken.

The family also moved around 70 times over the years, and it is believed this was a deliberate ploy by the dad to hide his sex crimes.

The abuse of the two sisters began when they were aged between eight and 10. They were beaten if they tried to prevent the sexual abuse.

