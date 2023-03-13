An ‘utterly callous’ drug dealer jailed for life for murdering a Sheffield dad in a horrifying street attack has served a third of his sentence so far.

Idris Sadiq, was 31 years old and from Darnall Road, Darnall, when he was handed a life sentence in 2016 for his role in the killing of Zabair Hussain on New Year’s Eve 2015.

As Sadiq and two other men ran from the crime scene, Zabair was run over by a passing car just seconds later.

Members of Zabair’s family shouted ‘scumbag’ at Sadiq as he was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court and ordered to served a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

The judge who sentenced him, said while he accepted Sadiq’s claims that he had not intended to kill Zabair, the mitigation was weakened by his ‘utterly callous’ behaviour in leaving Zabair slumped in the middle of a busy after the initial attack, where the danger of him being run over was ‘obvious’.

The court heard that Sadiq was at that time ‘the’ drug dealer in Darnall who traded in heroin and cocaine, to which Zabair was addicted. He has dealt in the Sheffield suburb for a decade and was known as ‘Idi’.

It was also claimed that Sadiq and two others were heard saying ‘What did you think you were doing?’ and ‘How did you think you could get away with that?’ as they pursued Zabair down Staniforth Road with a baseball bat.

The judge said: “The precise cause of the grievance cannot be known but I’m sure it had something to do with your drug business.

“You and the two other men caught up with Zabair and subjected him to a dreadful beating. He was hit with the baseball bat, kicked repeatedly and punched as well.

“Whether you yourself wielded the baseball bat doesn’t matter - you took part in the attack knowing it was being used.”

He said a post-mortem had indicated that Mr Hussain had suffered at least six blows to the head before he was hit by a car moments later.

Speaking after the sentence, the family of Mr Hussain urged the Darnall community to help bring the two other men involved in his death to justice.

In a statement from the family at the time, Zabair’s loved ones said: “The cruel and senseless manner in which Zabair was taken from us has torn us apart and we will never be the same again.

“The guilty verdict and the sentence passed have brought us some comfort. However, we continue to support South Yorkshire Police in their efforts to bring justice to the others involved in Zabair’s murder and we urge the community in Darnall to come forward with any information they may have.”

