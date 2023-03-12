A killer branded a “monster” after he decapitated a Sheffield teenager while she was still alive has been locked up for a decade so far.

Iraqi-born Aras Hussein killed much-loved 18-year-old Sheffield student, Reema Ramzan, at his flat in the Shirecliffe area of the city in June 2013.

He was arrested immediately and has now been behind bars for nearly a decade.

He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder following a trial in 2014.

Reema Ramzan was killed by her boyfriend in a horrific attack

Police described the murder of Sheffield College student Reema as a “fatal, frenzied knife attack”.

Pizza delivery driver Hussein, then 21, killed Reema before stabbing himself in the chest but survived. He admitted killing Reema but he denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Police were called out after a passer-by saw Hussein walking in the road naked and covered in blood.

Officers made the shocking discovery of Reema’s body after entering Hussein’s flat.

Prosecutor Graham Reeds QC said: “No-one can know what happened in that room immediately before the killing and what led to it.”

Reema was studying health and social care at college and lived with her family but she had been in a relationship with Hussein.

Following her death, her family said: “Since the death of Reema, nothing is the same anymore. We miss her every single day and not a moment goes by that we do not think of her.

“Words cannot describe the pain we feel not having her here. Reema was not just a beautiful girl to look at, she was a beautiful girl inside; so kind and helpful, she was always smiling and we loved her so much. We couldn’t have wished for a more loving and caring daughter and sister.

“As a family we are absolutely devastated and still cannot believe this has happened. We don’t think we will ever be able to get over losing Reema and we just wish we could have her back, just one more time, to hold her and be able to say goodbye.

“We are devastated by what has happened, Reema was such a special person in our lives’ and the hole that has now been left in our hearts’ will never be filled.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and the kind words and messages people have offered us; it means so much and we know Reema would have been touched by knowing everyone loved her and thought so much about her.”

In tributes paid after her death she was described as an “outstanding” and “extremely dedicated” student.

Phil Etheridge, then a Detective Superintendent who led the South Yorkshire Police investigation into the murder, said: “This is an incredibly sad and heartbreaking case and my deepest sympathies are with Reema’s family and friends.