Two brave police officers who disarmed a man with a gun who opened fire, killing three people in a Sheffield pub, have been honored for their actions.

PC Gilbert Robertson and PC Dennis Hastings have been honoured with posthumous bravery awards more than 60 years after they put their lives on the line to save others.

They were first to the scene of a horrific shooting at the East House pub on Spital Hill, Burngreave, on New Year’s Day 1960.

Five people had been shot when they arrived and the brave officers had to force their way into a toilet cubicle where the gunman had barricaded himself.

Despite only having truncheons and knowing that Mohamed Ismail had a gun, the men called called for him to come out. When he refused, they kicked the door through, disarmed Ismail and “potentially prevented further death”.

Ross Blackwood, PC Hastings’ grandson, said: “If it weren’t for the swift actions of these officers, we don’t know whether Mr Ismail would have gone on to cause further injury.

“My grandad was too humble to ask for any recognition, but this was a story that he’d told us a number of times.

“He was just a brave person who believed in law and order and he wanted to bring that to Sheffield.”

The officers, who have both since died, had not received any formal recognition of their bravery, until now.

Mr Blackwood, who still keeps PC Hastings’ truncheon as a keepsake ten years after his grandfather’s death at the age of 87, added: “He would have loved getting this award. I hope he’s looking down and thinking - thank you very much. It means a lot to the wider family and it is good to continue telling this story.”

Will Banks, a radio producer and PC Robertson’s grandson, is making a radio documentary about the incident which he hopes will be broadcast by the BBC over the summer.

Mr Banks said: “To learn about his involvement in something so courageous gave a real sense of pride.

“The whole process of finding out more about him - what kind of a police officer he was, what people remember of him - has been like getting to know him a bit better. It is a fitting conclusion that they finally get what they deserved more than 60 years ago, even if they aren’t here to see it. It feels really important.”

One person died at the pub, and two later died in hospital as a result of the shooting. Ismail was charged with three counts of capital murder, before doctors declared him “insane” and he was sent to Broadmoor.

Mr Banks said: “The officers had no stab vests, no radio. Just their wool uniform, a truncheon and a pair of handcuffs. And they had no idea what they were going to encounter.”

Steve Kent, Chairman of South Yorkshire Police Federation, said: “As a Federation we are delighted to finally right this wrong almost 60 years on - and we thank the force for their backing with this.

“It is hard to imagine what must have been going through those officers’ minds as they entered that smoke-filled pub on New Year’s Eve in 1960.

“This was an act of incredible police bravery and we are pleased to be able to thank them at long last.”