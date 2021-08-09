Troubled Sheffield man who made threats to kill is spared from jail
A troubled offender with mental health difficulties has responded so well after his sentencing date was put on hold that he has been spared from prison.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 6 how Jason Glover, aged 53, of Moncrieffe Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, was granted a deferred sentence in February after he was convicted of two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, making threats to kill, breaching a restraining order and breaching a previously imposed suspended prison sentence.
Judge Michael Slater said: “I understand no further offences have been committed and positive efforts have been made by Mr Glover during the deferment period which is encouraging.”
The court heard that Glover’s previous offending had only continued following the imposition of a suspended prison sentence because he had been re-homed in the same place at Southey Avenue, near Longley, Sheffield, where he had been suffering difficulties.
But a probation service spokesman said Glover who has mental health issues has since moved and has been earmarked for new accommodation.
She added Glover would be suitable for a curfew to stop him buying alcohol after hours.
Judge Slater said: “This case is an exceptional one but I am very much heartened by the progress he has made over the last six months.”
He added Glover who has also spent some time remanded in custody is on the “road to rehabilitation”.
Judge Slater sentenced Glover to a two-year community order with a three-month curfew which will transfer when he moves to a new address.
He added Glover is still subject to a suspended prison sentence until July, 2022, and a restraining order.