Trio of men riding off-road bikes wanted for attempted robbery in Sheffield
Three men riding off-road bikes who pulled up alongside a car in Manor before threatening the driver are wanted for attempted robbery.
In the incident on Friday afternoon (August 20) at around 2.56pm, the victim was waiting in his vehicle at traffic lights on Prince of Wales Road at the junction with Mansfield Road, when three offenders on off-road bikes pulled up alongside the car.
The offenders then threatened the driver and attempted to gain entry to the vehicle.
The driver managed to drive away, but was then followed and stopped by the offenders at the nearby junction of Woodhouse Road.
Here, the driver got out of his car, at which point the three men left the scene.Nothing was taken during the incident.
Officers are asking anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dashcam to contact them on 101 quoting incident 495 of August 20.