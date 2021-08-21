In the incident on Friday afternoon (August 20) at around 2.56pm, the victim was waiting in his vehicle at traffic lights on Prince of Wales Road at the junction with Mansfield Road, when three offenders on off-road bikes pulled up alongside the car.

The offenders then threatened the driver and attempted to gain entry to the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men on off-road bikes tried to gain entry to a waiting car at the junction of Prince of Wales Road and Mansfield Road.

The driver managed to drive away, but was then followed and stopped by the offenders at the nearby junction of Woodhouse Road.

Here, the driver got out of his car, at which point the three men left the scene.Nothing was taken during the incident.