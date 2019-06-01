Trio charged with robbery and theft over incidents involving Sheffield pensioners
A man and two women have been charged with robbery and theft in connection with incidents in which two pensioners, aged 97 and 79, were targeted.
Gyurga Varbanova, 18; Gina Todorova, 24, and George Georgiev, 19, all from the Abbeydale area, have been charged with robbery and attempted theft in connection with two separate incidents.
The first incident took place on Saturday, May 18, when a 97-year-old man reported having his wallet stolen while he was shopping in Marks and Spencer in Sheffield city centre.
Then, on Saturday, May 25, attempts were made to steal the bag of a 79-year-old woman.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the trio have been remanded into custody.
Varbanova, Todorova and Georgiev were arrested and charged following a number of public appeals.
“We would like to thank the public for their help with our appeal,” added the spokesman.
The trio are set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with the offences.