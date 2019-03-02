Trio arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Sheffield shooting

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Sheffield.

The men, all aged in their early 20s, were arrested by officers on Friday following the incident in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, at around 11pm on Tuesday.

A house was cordoned off after a man was shot in Fox Hill on Tuesday. Picture: Lee Peace

Two men have been released on bail pending further enquiries and one remains in police custody.

A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with a suspected shotgun wound to his shoulder.

Police said the incident was a ‘targeted attack’ and enquiries were continuing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1102 of February 26.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.