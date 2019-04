Three people have been arrested this afternoon, following a disturbance in an area of Sheffield.

The incident took place in St Margaret’s Road in Parson Cross.

A spokesman for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “It might be a sunny day in Sheffield but that doesn’t mean everyone is chilling out and having fun.

“This afternoon B rota have attended St Margarets Road, Parson Cross where 2 males and a female have been arrested following a disturbance at that location.”