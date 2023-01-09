Trio appear at Sheffield court accused of sexually abusing children's home residents aged between 13 and 15

The three men charged are: Romulad Stefan Houphoet, aged 36, of Burngreave in Sheffield, who has been charged with four counts of rape; Absolom Sigiyo, aged 39, of Catcliffe, Rotherham, who has been charged with rape, attempted rape and witness intimidation and Jacek Brozozwski, aged 33, of Rawmarsh, Rotherham, who faces two charges of engaging in sexual activity and inciting sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.
All three men appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, January 9) where they were bailed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on February 6.
The charges relate to offences that are alleged to have been committed in 2011 and 2012, when the two alleged victims were aged between 13 and 15-years-old.
The men have been charged as part of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) investigation into historical child abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
Philip Marshall, NCA Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Stovewood, said: “These charges mark an important milestone in a long-running investigation by the NCA.”
He added: “Our priority at all times is the victims, and I’d once again encourage anyone who believes they were a victim or has information that might assist our investigations to contact us.”Officers can be contacted by email via [email protected] or through the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622 (quoting Operation Stovewood).