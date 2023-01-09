Trio appear at Sheffield court accused of sexually abusing children's home residents aged between 13 and 15

Three men have appeared in court charged in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of two victims in a children’s home, as part of a probe into historic child offences in Rotherham.

The three men charged are: Romulad Stefan Houphoet, aged 36, of Burngreave in Sheffield, who has been charged with four counts of rape; Absolom Sigiyo, aged 39, of Catcliffe, Rotherham, who has been charged with rape, attempted rape and witness intimidation and Jacek Brozozwski, aged 33, of Rawmarsh, Rotherham, who faces two charges of engaging in sexual activity and inciting sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.

All three men appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, January 9) where they were bailed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on February 6.

The charges relate to offences that are alleged to have been committed in 2011 and 2012, when the two alleged victims were aged between 13 and 15-years-old.

The men have been charged as part of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) investigation into historical child abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Philip Marshall, NCA Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Stovewood, said: “These charges mark an important milestone in a long-running investigation by the NCA.”

