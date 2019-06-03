Trio accused of robbing and attempting to steal from Sheffield pensioners released on bail
A man and two women who have been accused of robbing and attempting to steal from Sheffield pensioners have been released on bail until their next court appearance.
Gyurga Varbanova, 18, of Glover Road, Sharrow; Gina Todorova, 24, also of Glover Road, Sharrow and George Georgiev, 19, of Abbeydale Road, Abbeydale were charged with robbery and attempted theft on Saturday, in connection with two incidents alleged to have taken place in Sheffield last month.
All three defendants appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with the offences.
The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court.
Varbanova, Todorova and Georgiev were released on conditional bail until their next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on June 28.
The first incident took place on Saturday, May 18, when a 97-year-old man reported having his wallet stolen while he was shopping in Marks and Spencer in Sheffield city centre.
Then, on Saturday, May 25, attempts were made to steal the bag of a 79-year-old woman.
Varbanova, Todorova and Georgiev were arrested and charged following a number of public appeals.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the public for their help with our appeal.”