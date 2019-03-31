Tributes paid to couple killed in Sheffield crash

The families of a newly-wed couple who died after being involved in a motorcycle crash have paid a touching tribute.

Ben Rybka, 38, and his wife Amy Rybka, 30, from Chesterfield were riding a motorcycle along the A616 Stocksbridge bypass when they collided with a lorry on Thursday, March 21.

Ben was pronounced dead at the scene and Amy later died in hospital.

Ben’s family said: “Our family are heartbroken following the loss of our loving son Ben Rybka and wonderful daughter in law Amy following their tragic accident.”

Amy’s family added: “Due to a tragic accident, it is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of our newly married children, Amy and Ben.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “This is an extremely difficult time for both families. They are being supported by specialist officers and they ask that their privacy is respected.

“An investigation into their death continues and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, especially any motorists travelling along the A616 who may hold dashcam footage.”

If you have any information relating to the incident, call police on 101 quoting incident number 261 of March 21, 2019.