These were the gates of a Sheffield school that reopened today following the alleged murder of a teenager on Monday.

Flower tributes continue to grow outside the gates of All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, Sheffield, following the death of Harvey Willgoose.

Sheffield, and the whole country at large, was rocked by the incident on Monday (February 3) in which the 15-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death. A 15-year-old has been charged with his murder.

The clips above show the still and quiet scene outside the gates today (February 6), following All Saints closing for two days and reopening today.