The circumstances of Chris Marriott’s death saw him praised nationwide as a “Good Samaritan” following the incident on December 27, 2023, where he died lending first aid to an unconscious woman in the street.

The 46-year-old dad-of-two was out on a Christmastime walk when they encountered a scene on College Close, in Burngreave, the details of which will be laid bare during the upcoming trial.

What is known, though, is that Chris stepped away from his family to lend first aid to an unconscious woman who was lying in the street, where several others were also gathered.

It was then the car allegedly driven by Hassan Jhangur collided with the group of people. Chris tragically died at the scene, and five others were seriously injured.

Following his death, his family said in a statement: “Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle - and friend to many.

“The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us, his family, show the sort of man he was - to go to help rather than to turn away.

"Chris was also a man of faith who wanted others to also experience the joy he had found trusting in Jesus. We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour, while we mourn his loss.”

"Chris was always willing to go the extra mile to make things happen."

The tribute also states he devoted much of his life to helping others including at Sheffield College, Jubilee Foodbank and Debt Advice, Voluntary Action Sheffield, and more recently Community Money Advice and as a trustee of MASKK (Manor and Castle After School and Kids Klubs).

Staff at Sheffield College, where Chris worked for over a decade until 2012 when he left to start one of Sheffield’s first food banks, shared how the 46-year-old was “highly respected” and how his death had affected everyone who knew him.

Chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes CBE said: “Chris was a great person to work with. Colleagues fondly remember how he always took the time to get to know people, which led to a strong team spirit... He possessed a quiet strength of character, determination and a positive outlook that inspired colleagues.

“He was generous with his time and kind and considerate of others’ feelings. He always looked for the best in others and had a good word for everyone.

“Chris was always willing to go the extra mile to make things happen.

"Chris used to talk about the work he did for the church and other charities and the importance of this in his life.

“When he left the college to work for City Church Sheffield, he was so excited. When he set up one of the first food banks in the city, he offered to support any college students in need.

“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Chris. He was kind and generous with his time. He really cared about students and staff alike - he was truly 'student first'. We will be organising a fitting tribute to Chris and his legacy.”

Chris worked at the college for over a decade supporting students as well as coordinating student recruitment and financial support, and once gave his time over the holidays to help colleagues process 1,500 late course applications.