Chris Marriott: LIVE for opening of murder trial over death of Sheffield Good Samaritan
A trial for a man accused of murdering Sheffield ‘Good Samaritan’ Chris Marriott is set to get underway at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.
46-year-old Chris Marriott was hit, and killed, by a car as he stopped to assist a woman who was unconscious in the street, while a disturbance was ongoing on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on December 27, 2023.
Hassan Jhangur, the man accused of Mr Marriott’s murder, is set to go on trial today.
The jury is set to be sworn in from 10am today (Tuesday, June 18, 2024), following which, the case against Mr Jhangur will be opened by prosecutor, Tom Storey KC.
Five others - Hasan Khan, Riasat Khan, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and midwife Alison Norris, who also stopped to help the injured woman - were also injured during the course of the same incident.
Hassan Jhangur is also accused of the attempted murder of Hasan Khan, and a wounding with intent charge relating to the same individual.
He also faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Alison Morris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur, and one count of wounding Riasat Khan with intent.
Hassan Jhangur’s father, Mohammed Jhangur, aged 56, is accused of one count of perverting the course of justice, and he will face that charge during the same trial, which is expected to last for up to five weeks.
Hassan and Mohammed Jhangur, both of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, entered not guilty pleas to the charges they are set to face at trial, during a hearing held at the same court on April 12, 2024.
Who was Chris Marriott?
The circumstances of Chris Marriott’s death have seen him hailed as a Good Samaritan nationwide following the fatal incident on December 27, 2023.
The 46-year-old dad-of-two was out on a Christmastime walk when they encountered a scene on College Close, in Burngreave, the details of which will be laid bare during the upcoming trial.
What is known, though, is that Chris stepped away from his family to lend first aid to an unconscious woman who was lying in the street, where several others were also gathered.
It was then the car allegedly driven by Hassan Jhangur collided with the group of people. Chris tragically died at the scene, and five others were seriously injured.
Following his death, his family said in a statement: “Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle - and friend to many.
“The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us, his family, show the sort of man he was - to go to help rather than to turn away.
"Chris was also a man of faith who wanted others to also experience the joy he had found trusting in Jesus. We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour, while we mourn his loss.”
The tribute also states he devoted much of his life to helping others including at Sheffield College, Jubilee Foodbank and Debt Advice, Voluntary Action Sheffield, and more recently Community Money Advice and as a trustee of MASKK (Manor and Castle After School and Kids Klubs).
Staff at Sheffield College, where Chris worked for over a decade until 2012 when he left to start one of Sheffield’s first food banks, shared how the 46-year-old was “highly respected” and how his death had affected everyone who knew him.
Chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes CBE said: “Chris was a great person to work with. Colleagues fondly remember how he always took the time to get to know people, which led to a strong team spirit... He possessed a quiet strength of character, determination and a positive outlook that inspired colleagues.
“He was generous with his time and kind and considerate of others’ feelings. He always looked for the best in others and had a good word for everyone.
“Chris was always willing to go the extra mile to make things happen.
"Chris used to talk about the work he did for the church and other charities and the importance of this in his life.
“When he left the college to work for City Church Sheffield, he was so excited. When he set up one of the first food banks in the city, he offered to support any college students in need.
“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Chris. He was kind and generous with his time. He really cared about students and staff alike - he was truly 'student first'. We will be organising a fitting tribute to Chris and his legacy.”
Chris worked at the college for over a decade supporting students as well as coordinating student recruitment and financial support, and once gave his time over the holidays to help colleagues process 1,500 late course applications.
A fundraiser set up in his memory raised over £57,000 in contributions towards his funeral and to charity.
Jury panel to be sworn in
A jury panel is set to be sworn in from 10am this morning, when proceedings are set to resume at Sheffield Crown Court.
The panel were selected yesterday afternoon (Monday, June 17, 2024), before Mrs Justice Lambert KC, the high court judge presiding over the case, sent them away for the day.
After the jury panel have been sworn in, prosecutor, Tom Storey KC, is expected to outline the Crown’s case against Hassan Jhangur, 24, and Mohammed Jhagur, 56, both of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield.