Trial of Sheffield couple accused of imprisoning son adjourned for two weeks after jurors test positive for Covid-19

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how Craig Hewitt, aged 42, and Lorna Hewitt, aged 43, of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield, have denied falsely imprisoning Mrs Hewitt’s 22-year-old son Matthew Langley in the attic of their family home and neglecting him during a seven-month period.

The trial which began on November 29 was initially adjourned on December 17 and has been further adjourned today, Monday, December 20, until January 4 after counsel raised concerns on behalf of the jury and the defendants.

Pictured outside Sheffield Crown Court is stepdad Craig Hewitt, aged 42, of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield, who has denied falsely imprisoning his wife Lorna Hewitt’s 22-year-old son Matthew Langley in an attic bedroom of their family home and neglecting him during a seven-month period. Picture courtesy of Tom Maddick /SWNS.

Judge Michael Slater told the jury: “At the moment it is thought the most desirable and fair way of proceeding is to adjourn the case today and recommence it on Tuesday, January 4.”

He added one of the 12 jurors has already been discharged but a second juror who has also tested positive is not expected to be discharged in the hope they can continue following the lengthy adjournment.

The jury still has to hear the conclusion of Lorna Hewitt’s evidence, after Craig Hewitt chose not to give evidence during the trial, and the prosecution, defence and the judge’s speeches are expected to follow before the jury can begin their deliberations.

Nicholas Campbell QC, prosecuting, has already told the trial jury how an ambulance was called to the Hewitts’ home in the early hours of June 2, 2020, where Mrs Hewitt’s son Matthew Langley, who is autistic and has health and learning difficulties, was found seriously underweight and dehydrated with his life hanging in the balance.

Pictured outside Sheffield Crown Court is Lorna Hewitt, aged 43, of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield, who has denied falsely imprisoning and neglecting her 22-year-old son Matthew Langley in the attic of their home and neglecting him during a seven-month period. Picture courtesy of Tom Maddick / SWNS.

Craig Hewitt and Lorna Hewitt have pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment from between November, 2019, to June 2, 2020. Both defendants have also pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious harm between the same dates.

Mr Hewitt told police Matthew was being fed and he claimed there were locks on doors because their home used to be student accommodation. He also claimed to police Matthew had only been locked in at night so he did not set off security alarms. Lorna Hewitt gave no comment answers to police questions.