Sheffield Crown Court has heard how Craig Hewitt, aged 42, and Lorna Hewitt, aged 43, of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield, have both denied falsely imprisoning Mrs Hewitt’s 22-year-old son Matthew Langley in the attic of their family home and neglecting him during a seven-month period.

The trial which was scheduled for three weeks and began on November 29 was temporarily adjourned today, Friday, December 17, until Monday, December 20, to review matters after Judge Michael Slater confirmed two jurors have tested positive to Covid-19.

Proceedings were temporarily transferred to another court room to allow for cleaning and Judge Slater said the jury would be sent away in the meantime with a view to be tested for Covid-19 before matters can be considered again on Monday.

Pictured outside Sheffield Crown Court is stepdad Craig Hewitt, aged 42, of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield, who has denied falsely imprisoning his wife Lorna Hewitt’s 22-year-old son Matthew Langley in an attic bedroom of their family home and neglecting him during a seven-month period. Picture courtesy of Tom Maddick /SWNS.

Nicholas Campbell QC, prosecuting, has already told the trial jury how an ambulance was called to the Hewitts’ home in the early hours of June 2, 2020, where Mrs Hewitt’s son Matthew Langley was found seriously underweight and dehydrated with his life hanging in the balance.

Craig Hewitt and Lorna Hewitt, who have a family, have pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment from between November, 2019, to June 2, 2020. Both defendants have also pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious harm between the same dates.

Matthew, who is autistic and has suffered with irritable bowel syndrome, incontinence, arthritis and learning difficulties, had weighed only 39kg when he was found, according to Mr Campbell, but seven months before in November, 2019, he had weighed 53.6kg. Mr Campbell said Matthew has since made a physical recovery.

Pictured outside Sheffield Crown Court is Lorna Hewitt, aged 43, of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield, who has denied falsely imprisoning and neglecting her 22-year-old son Matthew Langley in the attic of their home and neglecting him during a seven-month period. Picture courtesy of Tom Maddick / SWNS.

Craig Hewitt told police Matthew was being fed and he claimed there were locks on doors because their home used to be student accommodation. He also claimed Matthew had only been locked in at night so he did not set off security alarms. Lorna Hewitt gave no comment answers to police questions.