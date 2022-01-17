Trial into alleged murder of Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed is temporarily delayed

Following a police investigation into the death of Mr Javed who was found fatally wounded near Clough Road, close to Bramall Lane, Sheffield, the trial of five defendants was due to begin on Monday January 17.

However, preparatory discussions are expected to continue before a jury trial is expected to get underway at a later stage this week.

The trial which is to be heard before The Honourable Mrs Justice Lambert was scheduled to last five weeks and is now expected to possibly run for as long as eight weeks.

Pictured is deceased Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed, aged 30, who was fatally wounded after a reported shooting near Clough Lane, close to Bramall Lane, Sheffield, on April 10, 2021.

The five accused in the trial include the following defendants: Samsul Mohamed, aged 19, of Wolseley Road, Heeley, Sheffield, who was charged with murder; Atif Mohamed, aged 20, of Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, who was charged with assisting an offender; Tinashe Kampira, aged 20, of Donovan Road, Sheffield, who was charged with assisting an offender; Sohidul Mohamed, aged 24, and Saydul Mohammed, aged 22, both of The Greenway, Sheffield, who were also both charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Javed, aged 30, was a married father-of-two, with a young son and daughter, and he was a former Sheffield University graduate who worked for Sheffield law firm Alison Law Solicitors, based on London Road, in the city.

Colleagues described Mr Javed as a “beloved and hard-working staff member with a bright future ahead of him”, and he was also described as “an amazing, loyal and great man”, as well as being “talented and honourable”.

His family described him as “the best of the best” and the “light of their family”.

Mr Javed, who has a brother and two sisters, was also an amateur cricketer who played for Totley Bent CC and Kashmir CC, and England cricket captain Joe Root was among the many who paid tribute to Mr Javed following his death.

He was found fatally wounded during the evening of April 10, 2021, following reports of a shooting.