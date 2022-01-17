The trial of five defendants is listed to begin today, Monday, January 17, at Sheffield Crown Court, following a police investigation into the death of Mr Javed who was found fatally wounded near Clough Road, close to Bramall Lane, Sheffield, during the evening of April 10, 2021.

Mr Javed, aged 30, was a married father-of-two, with a young son and daughter, and he was a former Sheffield University graduate who worked for Sheffield law firm Alison Law Solicitors, based on London Road, in the city.

Colleagues described Mr Javed as a “beloved and hard-working staff member” and his family described him as “the best of the best” and the “light of their family”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is deceased Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed, aged 30, who was fatally wounded after a reported shooting near Clough Lane, close to Bramall Lane, Sheffield, on April 10, 2021.

Mr Javed, who has a brother and two sisters, was also an amateur cricketer who played for Totley Bent CC and Kashmir CC, and England cricket captain Joe Root was among the many who paid tribute to Mr Javed following his death.

Those listed to face trial include: Samsul Mohamed, aged 19, of Wolseley Road, Heeley, Sheffield, who was charged with the murder of Mr Javed; Atif Mohamed, of Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, who was aged 19 when he was charged with assisting an offender in connection with a murder; and Tinashe Kampira, of Donovan Road, Sheffield, who was aged 19 when he was also charged with assisting an offender in connection with a murder.