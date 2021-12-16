South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team, set up to tackle the scourge of anti-social off-road bikers, says drivers are illegally accessing the popular Trans Pennine Trail and getting onto private land surrounding the path, where they are churning up the ground and causing other damage.

Officers say there is even evidence of trespassers using a firearm to blast a hole into a sign on the path beside an RSPB nature reserve, as this photo shows.

Those responsible are believed to have taken air rifles with them to shoot at birds and rabbits under the cover of darkness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trespassers with firearms blasted this hole in a sign on the Trans Pennine Trail in the Peak District near Sheffield, say police (pic: South Yorskhire Police Off Road Team)

The Off Road Team met local residents, Sustrans volunteers, Trans Pennine Trail managers and representatives from Barnsley and Rotherham councils and the RSPB this week in Bolton on Dearne to assess the damage being done and discuss what further steps can be taken to keep vehicles out.

In a statement posted following that meeting, officers said: “The rocks in the river have been lifted from where positioned to stop illegal use, and dropped into the river thus allowing larger vehicles to take part in off road activity. Bolton Ings RSPB site and Manvers golf course also suffering as a result.

“Evidence of trespassing with a firearm clear to see (signs shot at), this is worrying along side a RSPB reserve. There was a strong commitment to continue to report illegal use of the trail by the community present who want to protect the local habitat and promote the safe and legal use of the trail.

One of the rocks placed on the Trans Pennine Trail to keep vehicles out lies in the water where it was thrown by a rider (pic: South Yorkshire Police Off Road Team)

"We urge anyone who uses the trail that dissects the county to report illegal use into us.”

The team told The Star that evidence of firearms being used along the trail was something they saw ‘on and off along the route’.

"It will be air rifles and they will no doubt be shooting birds and rabbits at night,” they added.