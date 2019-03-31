Trauma teddies knitted to comfort children affected by crime

Knitters from the Women’s Institute and local churches have made more ‘trauma teddies’ to comfort children affected by crime.

The teddies first started arriving at stations across South Yorkshire one year ago after members of the United Reform Church, in Intake, read about forces using them.

Since then the project has grown and they have recruited more knitters from the area to provide more teddies.

Sergeant Mark Bradey said: “These teddies travel with our roads policing officers and we give them out to children who might be scared, upset or frightened.

“Unfortunately children do witness traumatic incidents not only on our roads, but as a result of other crime, and this is a small way of making it feel a little bit easier. It’s something that we can use to distract them and it gives them something to focus on in difficult situations.

“We are so grateful to this army of knitters; it’s a lovely gesture that we, and the children we come into contact with, really appreciate.”