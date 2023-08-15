Trams delayed after police called to incident at Woodhouse Station, Sheffield
British Transport Police were sent to the scene
A police incident caused delays on Sheffield's tram system, with officers sent to one of the city's stations last night.
The tram trains suffered delays after what Stagecoach described as an 'incident', which saw British Transport Police officers sent out to Woodhouse station.
The incident affected passengers travelling from Parkgate, in Rotherham, to Sheffield Cathedral.
British Transport Police issued a statement on the incident today.
They said said in the statement: "Officers were called to Woodhouse station at 9.18pm last night (15 Aug) following reports of trespassers on the line.
"Officers attended and conducted a search of the area - however they were believed to have already left the scene."