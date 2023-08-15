British Transport Police were sent to the scene

A police incident caused delays on Sheffield's tram system, with officers sent to one of the city's stations last night.

The tram trains suffered delays after what Stagecoach described as an 'incident', which saw British Transport Police officers sent out to Woodhouse station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident affected passengers travelling from Parkgate, in Rotherham, to Sheffield Cathedral.

British Transport Police issued a statement on the incident today.

They said said in the statement: "Officers were called to Woodhouse station at 9.18pm last night (15 Aug) following reports of trespassers on the line.