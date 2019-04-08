Tram train services between Sheffield and Rotherham are not running this morning due to a fault.

The 05.38 service from Cathedral to Parkgate and the 06:39 service from Parkgate to Cathedral were the first to be cancelled.

CRIME: Murder remains unsolved nearly eight months since fatal stabbing in Sheffield

The 07:09 from Parkgate was also cancelled and Stagecoach Supertram has announced that the 07:40 from Cathedral to Parkgate and the 08:09 from Parkgate to Cathedral will also not run.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire fire chiefs to discuss cost-cutting proposals today

The tram train service was launched last October to improve links between Rotherham and Sheffield.

POLICE: Trio arrested following disturbance in Sheffield area

The project cost £75 million.

More to follow.