Tram train services between Sheffield and Rotherham have been cancelled this morning
Tram train services between Sheffield and Rotherham are not running this morning due to a fault.

The 05.38 service from Cathedral to Parkgate and the 06:39 service from Parkgate to Cathedral were the first to be cancelled.

The 07:09 from Parkgate was also cancelled and Stagecoach Supertram has announced that the 07:40 from Cathedral to Parkgate and the 08:09 from Parkgate to Cathedral will also not run.

The tram train service was launched last October to improve links between Rotherham and Sheffield.

The project cost £75 million.

More to follow.