Stagecoach Supertram said its 1.15pm Blue route departure from Halfway to Donetsk Way had been cancelled today due to a police incident at Sheffield Station.

Meanwhile, the services at Malin Bridge, Sheffield Station and Manor Top on the same route have been running with delays and cancellations, with extra vehicles now filling the gaps.

The nature of the incident is not yet known but the police have been contacted.

