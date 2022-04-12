In recent weeks, a number of reports of criminal damage in the Swinton and Sheffield area have been made after youths threw stones and other objects at passing trains.

Now British Transport Police is warning that CCTV in the area will be key to identifying those responsible.

Cracking down on railway yobs

As well as school visits and increased patrols, BTP neighbourhood policing teams will also be working with the safeguarding team at South Yorkshire Police to clamp down on the criminal activity.

PC Darren Martin said: “Throwing items at passing trains is incredibly dangerous and those responsible can be assured they will face the consequences and be brought before the courts, whatever their age.

"Only recently a train driver was badly injured when an item thrown at his train shattered glass in his face.

"Those responsible should ask themselves how they would feel to have caused serious injury to a passenger or driver.

"Could they live with that on their conscience?

“This is not harmless mischief – throwing stones at trains is a criminal offence and can have horrific consequences. It’s only by pure chance that no one has, as yet, been injured or worse.

“I urge parents in the area to help us by making sure they know where their children or teenagers are.”

If you have any information about the incidents contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.