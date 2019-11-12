Tragic Sheffield teenager killed by his mum appeared on BBC show to raise money for friend
Tragic Sheffield teenager, Tristan Barrass, appeared on a BBC show to raise money for his friend before he was killed by his mother.
Sarah Barrass, aged 35, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, will be sentenced today after admitting murdering two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children, all of whom are under the age of 14.
Blake Barrass, 14, and Tristan Barrass, 13, died after an incident at their home in Shiregreen in May.
Brandon Machin, 39, who is a relative of Barrass, also entered guilty pleas to the same offences and is to be sentenced today at Sheffield Crown Court.
Tristan, who died 12 minutes apart from his brother, had once appeared on a BBC show with yellow mohican hair to raise money for a cancer-stricken friend.
The 13-year-year old appeared in the BBC programme called Our School in 2017 explained he had dyed his fair in his sick friend’s favourite colour.
Tristan explained his friend was fighting bone cancer and said his hair ‘makes me who I want to be’.
Cameras also captured Tristan laughing and joking with pupils at his school as part of a TV series showing youngsters preparing to leave primary school.
Brothers Blake and Tristan were found dead at a house in Sheffield on the morning of May 24.
Tristan was pronounced dead at 9:14am that morning and Blake died 12 minutes later at 9.26.am.
Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of the two teen brothers who were laid to rest together in one coffin in August.