South Yorkshire Police began searching for a missing 37-year-old man, named by the force as Ian, after he went missing on Thursday afternoon (November 4). Officers were said to have been growing 'increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

Ian was reported missing after last being seen in the Hatfield area of Doncaster at around 1.30pm on Thursday. Police shared a photograph, issued his description and described what he was believed to have been wearing when he disappeared.

But this morning, South Yorkshire Police revealed a body has been found and is believed to be that of Ian. The force said: “A body has been found in our search for missing Doncaster man Ian.

