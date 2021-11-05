The men were travelling along the A19 at Walden Stubbs, Selby, North Yorkshire, when the crash occurred at around 10am on Thursday, November 4.

The collision involved a white Jaguar XF saloon car travelling south towards Doncaster, and an orange DAF large goods vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

A man from Doncaster died in a horror crash on the A19 in North Yorkshire yesterday. Two men from Barnsley were injured.

The driver of the Jaguar, a man in his late 70s from Doncaster, died at the scene.

The lorry driver, a man aged in his early 30s from Barnsley, suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

His passenger, a man in his late 20s and also from Barnsley, was taken to hospital with a neck injury.

The road was closed to traffic until 7.25pm while emergency services worked at the scene.

This included firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service who made the vehicles safe and helped to return the road to a safe condition, and medical teams from Yorkshire Ambulance Service and two air ambulances, who tended to the casualties.

North Yorkshire Police's major collision investigation team, who carried out detailed examinations at the scene throughout yesterday, are appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the incident.

Motorists in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage are also urged to get in touch.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Drummond.