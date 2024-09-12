The family of a 91-year-old man injured in a collision with a drink driver is now grieving after he tragically passed away following the crash.

On Thursday, August 22, at around 1.16pm, emergency services were alerted to a collision at the junction of Greaves Lane and Westwood New Road, Tankersley.

A 91-year-old man has died following a collision with a drink driver | National World

The incident involved a blue BMW 3 Series and a blue Citroen C3.

The driver of the Citroen, a 91-year-old man, was seriously injured in the incident and taken to hospital for treatment.

He remained in hospital for a number of days but sadly died from his injuries on August 28.

James Burgan, 37, of Francis Grove, High Green, was charged with drink driving following the collision.

Court documents show he provided a reading of 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was tested. The legal limit is 35.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 9, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned from getting behind a wheel for 13 months.

He was also fined £475, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £190 – totalling £750.

South Yorkshire Police said: “On Thursday 22 August, around 1.16pm we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Greaves Lane and Westwood New Road in Tankersley.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”