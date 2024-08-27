Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The daughter of missing Doncaster woman Christine has received the heartbreaking news that the body of her mum has been discovered.

Lisa Jones took to Facebook to let people know the sad news this afternoon.

She said: “Had the heartbreaking news that mum has been found thank you to everyone who has been there and searched, all the love and support from everyone it’s really kept us all going and meant a lot.”

Christine, aged 66, from the Wheatley area, was missing for just over two weeks, having last been seen in Doncaster on Monday, August 12.

Christine's disappearance sparked a major search operation

Confirming the news, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers searching for missing 66-year-old woman Christine, who was last seen on Monday 12 August, have today found a body.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Christine. Her family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Christine’s disappearance and for passing on information to assist our inquiry.

“We also want to extend our thanks to partners including Lowland Rescue, who have assisted with searches.

“Our thoughts are with Christine’s loved ones at this difficult time.”