Tragedy as cyclist, 43, dies in alleged 'hit-and-run' involving a BMW in Barnsley - a man has been arrested

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 11:08 BST
Police are appealing for information after a 43-year-old cyclists died in a collision with a BMW.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene on Pontefract Road in Barnsley at 7.43pm on Friday August 8.

They had received reports of a collision involving a pedal cycle and a silver BMW, near the junction with Beevor Court.

The driver of the BMW failed to stop and fled the scene.

A 43-year-old cyclist has died following a collision in Barnsley.placeholder image
A 43-year-old cyclist has died following a collision in Barnsley. | Google

The cyclist, a 43-year-old man, was treated at the roadside - tragically, he died from his injuries.

His family has been informed and are being supported by the police.

The BMW involved in the collision has now been located and a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are now urging anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with relevant information or footage, including dashcam, CCTV or doorbell, to please get in contact with us.

“You can call us on 101, quoting incident number 913 of 8 August 2025 or report information to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

“You can also submit footage to our officers via this portal: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-witnesses-and-footage-after-fatal-collision-in-barnsley.

“If you wish to report information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

