Tragedy as body of man is found at Ladybower reservoir

The body of a man was found at Ladybower reservoir in the Hope Valley yesterday, police have revealed.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 16th Jun 2023, 05:41 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 05:41 BST

Although formal identification has not been made, the body is believed to be that of a missing Chesterfield man and his family members have been made aware of the discovery. Derbyshire Police said the man’s family is being supported by the force.

Earlier this week, Derbyshire Police issued appeals for information to help officers find a missing Chesterfield man, named only as Nicholas, after he was reported missing from home.

The 56-year-old had last been seen in the Newbold area at around 2.20pm on Monday after leaving home in a silver Mercedes Sprinter van.

A police search was mounted for missing man, Nicholas, from Chesterfield, earlier this week
A police search was mounted for missing man, Nicholas, from Chesterfield, earlier this week