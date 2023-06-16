Although formal identification has not been made, the body is believed to be that of a missing Chesterfield man and his family members have been made aware of the discovery. Derbyshire Police said the man’s family is being supported by the force.
Earlier this week, Derbyshire Police issued appeals for information to help officers find a missing Chesterfield man, named only as Nicholas, after he was reported missing from home.
The 56-year-old had last been seen in the Newbold area at around 2.20pm on Monday after leaving home in a silver Mercedes Sprinter van.