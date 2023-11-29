News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Tragedy as body is found by police in search for missing Doncaster man Liam

Police officers searching for a missing man in South Yorkshire have sadly found a body this morning, Wednesday, November 29.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:34 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers do believe it to be that of Liam, who had been reported missing from Balby, in Doncaster.

His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

A police spokesman said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal.”