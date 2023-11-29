Tragedy as body is found by police in search for missing Doncaster man Liam
Police officers searching for a missing man in South Yorkshire have sadly found a body this morning, Wednesday, November 29.
While formal identification is yet to take place, officers do believe it to be that of Liam, who had been reported missing from Balby, in Doncaster.
His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.
A police spokesman said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal.”